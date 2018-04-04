By EUOBSERVER

Eurostat said Wednesday the unemployment rate in the eurozone dropped to 8.5 percent in February. The EU-28 rate was 7.1 percent. "These are the lowest unemployment rates that we have seen in the last ten years," said EU commission spokesman Alexander Winterstein. He acknowledged that the level of youth unemployment in some EU countries was still "unacceptably high", but added it was mostly national governments that had to act.