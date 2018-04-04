Ticker
EU: no requests yet to extend 'temporary' 2015 border controls
By EUOBSERVER
Austria, Denmark, and Germany have not yet formally informed the European Commission of wanting to extend their 'temporary' border controls brought in after the 2015 migration crisis, a commission spokeswoman said Wednesday. The temporary exemptions under the Schengen passport-free regime expire in May. "We will limit ourselves to reacting to specific notifications rather than announcements thereof," a commission spokeswoman said.