Report: French 'residency card' problem worsens since Brexit
By EUOBSERVER
A problem with issuing residency cards for EU citizens living in France has worsened since Brexit, according to a new report from the European Citizen Action Service on Wednesday. Although the cards are not mandatory, they are often required to access benefits. Since the 2016 referendum, UK citizens have often been told to await the outcome of the Brexit negotiations before applying for residence documents, the report says.