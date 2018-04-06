Ticker
French-German ministers meet on European intervention force
By EUOBSERVER
French and German defence ministers will discuss on Thursday in Paris plans for a rapid European intervention force. The force would be deployable from June. It "would not be within the European Union and would allow countries outside it, like Britain, to be part of it," Reuters reported. A dozen countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, Britain and Denmark, participated in a working group in March to detail the plans.