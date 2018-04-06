Friday

French-German ministers meet on European intervention force

French and German defence ministers will discuss on Thursday in Paris plans for a rapid European intervention force. The force would be deployable from June. It "would not be within the European Union and would allow countries outside it, like Britain, to be part of it," Reuters reported. A dozen countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, Britain and Denmark, participated in a working group in March to detail the plans.

EU tells Moldova it is still corrupt

In an annual progress report, European Commission says "independence of justice, law enforcement as well as national anti-corruption authorities need substantial improvement".

No end in sight to Russia pork ban

Russia's ban on EU pork exports is costing farmers €1.4 billion a year, but reorienting sales to China might be a better bet than banking on WTO arbitration or a political detente to get the income flowing again.

Tactical voting stands in way of Orban's majority

Hungarians head to the polls on Sunday but high voter turnout and tactical voting could make it difficult for Viktor Orban's nationalist Fidesz to acquire an absolute majority or get a two-thirds majority it once held in parliament.

EUvsDisinfo site must be strengthened, not abolished

The EU's bid to fight 'fake news', the EUvsDisinfo website, is in its infancy and has made mistakes. But transparency and a willingness to put those errors right means it is doing vital work in the battle against Russian propaganda.

