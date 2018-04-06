Ticker
Nato chief urges calm as Moscow tests missiles in Baltic drill
By EUOBSERVER
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said in Canada on Wednesday that the alliance would closely watch Russia's ongoing military drills in the Baltic Sea, but warned against worsening relations with Moscow. Russia began routine training by its Baltic fleet based in Kaliningrad on Wednesday prompting Sweden to warn civilian maritime traffic that parts of the Baltic Sea will be temporarily dangerous to navigation and Latvia shutting parts of commercial airspace.