By EUOBSERVER

Cyprus will file official protests over the construction of Turkey's first nuclear power plant - to be built in the earthquake-prone Akkuyu area, a few dozen kilometres of the east Mediterranean island - government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou told Cyprus News Agency (CNA) on Thursday. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian president Vladimir Putin launched the start of construction of the Russian-built plant on Wednesday, to be completed by 2023.