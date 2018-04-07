Saturday

7th Apr 2018

Ticker

Catalan ex-president released from German jail

By

Catalan ex-leader Carles Puigdemont has left German jail after his €75,000 bail was paid. He is not allowed to leave Germany until the Schleswig-Holstein state court decides on whether to extradite him to Spain on charges that he misused state funds to organise the illegal independence referendum. Meanwhile in Brussels, spokesman Alexander Winterstein said nothing changed in the European Commission's stance that the Catalan dispute is an internal Spanish matter.

Agenda

Facebook and Hungary top EU agenda This Week

The US internet giant's massive data breach will be discussed in the EU, while Europe will find out whether Viktor Orban and his party are re-elected for another term to lead Hungary.

Analysis

Orban, the 'anti-Merkel', emboldens European right

Hungary's premier Viktor Orban has inspired 'illiberalism' across central Europe and far-right politicians in the West. His expected re-election this Sunday will further reinforce his standing as a symbol for being tough on Europe's political mainstream.

News in Brief

  2. Cyprus to protest new Russian-built Turkish nuclear plant
  3. Macron's 'March for Europe' kicks off in Brussels on Saturday
  4. Slovaks renew protests over journalist murder
  5. HSBC whistleblower held in Swiss-Spanish extradition saga
  6. Nato chief urges calm as Moscow tests missiles in Baltic drill
  7. French-German ministers meet on European intervention force
  8. France to reduce parliament by a third before next election

