By EUOBSERVER

Vitor Constancio, the outgoing vice-president of the European Central Bank, urged MEPs at a hearing in Brussels on Monday to help create "a fully-fledged banking union ... in order to enhance stability and increase the soundness of the system". Harmonised insolvency procedures, oversight on non-performing loans, and removal of national prerogatives in the 19 euro-using states should be "key priorities", with a Single Resolution Fund "now within reach", he said.