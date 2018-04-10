By EUOBSERVER

The Czech communist party is ready to negotiate forming government with billionaire businessman and prime minister Andrej Babis, communist party chairman Vojtech Filip said after talks between Babis and the social democrats broke down last week. Thousands of Czechs rallied on Monday in protest, calling for the resignation of Babis, who is battling police charges over alleged fraud and rules in a care-taker position without parliamentary backing for his government.