The European Commission and the European Investment Fund launched on Tuesday VentureEU, a pan-European venture capital programme to boost public and private investment for start-ups. With a participation of €410 million in six existing funds, the EU aims to help raising €2.1 billion, which would trigger an estimated €6.5 billion of new investment across Europe - doubling the amount invested in 2016, compared to €39.4 billion in the US.