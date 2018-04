By EUOBSERVER

Hungary's 80-year old broadsheet daily, Magyar Nemzet will shut down operations from Wednesday, its publisher said. One of two opposition daily newspapers, Magyar Nemzet is owned by Lajos Simicska, former ally, now opponent of prime minister Viktor Orban, who won a third consecutive term on Sunday by a landslide. The publisher's Lanchid Radio will also shut down, and its tv station HirTV will undergo restructuring.