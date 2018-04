By EUOBSERVER

Former French president Valery Giscard d'Estaing is the front-figure of a new initiative, Re-Imagine Europa (RIE), launching Wednesday to reinforce Europe's role as a global economic power in the 21st century. "As Europeans we are at a turning point - we must re-seize the pragmatism that was so central to the founding spirit of the Union, or be swept away by the tide of history," 92-year old Giscard said.