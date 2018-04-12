Ticker
Council of Europe 'deeply concerned' by Romania's justice reforms
By EUOBSERVER
The Council of Europe's Group of States against Corruption (Greco) said Wednesday that it was "deeply concerned" by three justice and criminal laws passed in Romania last December, even if recent amendments "do not contain some of the most [initial] controversial proposals". It called for "additional safeguards" in appointments and dismissal procedures for senior prosecutors, in particular over the "controversial process" to dismiss the head of the anti-corruption office.