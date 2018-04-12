Thursday

12th Apr 2018

Council of Europe 'deeply concerned' by Romania's justice reforms

The Council of Europe's Group of States against Corruption (Greco) said Wednesday that it was "deeply concerned" by three justice and criminal laws passed in Romania last December, even if recent amendments "do not contain some of the most [initial] controversial proposals". It called for "additional safeguards" in appointments and dismissal procedures for senior prosecutors, in particular over the "controversial process" to dismiss the head of the anti-corruption office.

Bioeconomy is a win-win strategy for Finland

"The big problem in the world today is a lack of resources and a lack of bio-diversity," says Finnish environment minister Kimmo Tiilikainen. His country plans to produce what the world needs the most.

What to do with Orban? EU centre-right ponders

While the majority of the centre-right group in the European Parliament want Orban's Fidesz party to stay, some MEPs argue the xenophobic tone of Fidesz's election campaign is a red line.

EU watchdogs to protect farmers

The European Commission is due to unveil a legislative proposal that will should help farmers get paid on time for their products.

How to reset EU-Burma relations

Europe should go back to its pre-2012 policy, wipe away aid and trade benefits, and tie democratic efforts to the reinstatement of benefits.

Merkel: Nord Stream 2 is 'political'

Germany has for the first time acknowledged concerns on the "political" and "strategic" aspects of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

