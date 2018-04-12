Ticker
Eurocontrol warns airlines of possible Syria missile strike
By EUOBSERVER
The pan-European air traffic control agency Eurocontrol early Wednesday issued a 72 hour warning for airlines to exercise caution when planning flight operations in the eastern Mediterranean given "possible launch of air strikes into Syria with air-to-ground and / or cruise missiles". It also said there may be "intermittent disruption of radio navigation equipment". The warning follows US and French retaliation threats against the Syrian regime over a chemical attack.