By EUOBSERVER

French president Emmanuel Macron is deepening inequality with his pro-business reforms, former president Francois Hollande writes in a 400-page book, "Lessons on power" (Les leçons du pouvoir) which went on sale on Wednesday. "My government reduced inequalities. This one is worsening them," writes the Socialist, who came into office in 2012. Hollande became the first French leader who did not to seek re-election in recent history.