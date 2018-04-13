Friday

13th Apr 2018

Hollande says Macron reforms cause inequality

French president Emmanuel Macron is deepening inequality with his pro-business reforms, former president Francois Hollande writes in a 400-page book, "Lessons on power" (Les leçons du pouvoir) which went on sale on Wednesday. "My government reduced inequalities. This one is worsening them," writes the Socialist, who came into office in 2012. Hollande became the first French leader who did not to seek re-election in recent history.

A sustainable death wish

No one can escape death. But choices over how one's body is disposed of could either lessen or increase your carbon footprint.

News in Brief

  1. Greece refuses to extradite Malta whistleblower
  2. Mexico pushes for April trade deal with EU
  3. Germany wants to prolong Austria border controls
  4. Russian gas used in UK chemical attack, says international inquiry
  5. Macron accuses Syria, Merkel rules out strikes
  6. Irish workers in for biggest pay rise since financial crisis
  7. Brussels to host first-ever 'EU Blockathon'
  8. Sweden seeks to extend border controls

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressKantor Center Annual Report on Antisemitism Worldwide - The Year the Mask Came Off
  2. UNICEFCalls for the Protection of Children in the Gaza Strip
  3. Mission of China to the EUForeign Minister Wang Yi Highlights Importance of China-EU Relations
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersImmigration and Integration in the Nordic Region - Getting the Facts Straight
  5. Macedonian Human Rights MovementMacedonians in Bulgaria Demand to End the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  6. Counter BalanceThe EIB Needs to Lead by Example on Tax Justice
  7. ILGA EuropeTrans People in Sweden to be Paid Compensation for Forced Sterilisation
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsThe Danger of Standing Up for Justice and Rights in Central Asia
  9. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Must Work Together to Promote Global Steel Sector
  10. Swedish EnterprisesEU Tax Proposal on Digital Services Causes Concern for Small Exporting Economies
  11. Europea Jewish CongressCondemns the Horrific Murder of Holocaust Survivor Mireille Knoll in Paris
  12. Mission of China to the EUAn Open China Will Foster a World-Class Business Environment

