Ticker
Macron accuses Syria, Merkel rules out strikes
By EUOBSERVER
French president Emmanuel Macron said Thursday there is "proof" that the Syrian regime used chemical weapons against civilians last week. He told French TV he would not "allow an escalation or anything that would harm regional stability", but added that "we cannot allow" regimes believe they can act with impunity. German chancellor Angela Merkel said meanwhile her country would "not take part in possible military action", but supports its allies.