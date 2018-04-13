Ticker
Russian gas used in UK chemical attack, says international inquiry
By EUOBSERVER
The nerve gas used in an assassination attempt against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK last month was Russian-made Novichok, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirmed on Thursday. It said in a report that the toxic chemical used was "of high purity" and that its findings "confirm the findings of the United Kingdom relating to the identity of the toxic chemical".