Monday

16th Apr 2018

Ticker

Large protests demand jailed Catalonian separatists go free

By

Around 315,000 people participated in street protests on Sunday, Barcelona police estimated, demanding the release or return of 16 Catalan leaders who are in prison or have fled Spain following October's independence referendum. Spanish and German prosecutors met last week at the headquarters of Eurojust in The Hague. The Spanish presented new evidence to support an arrest warrant issued for Catalan former premier Carles Puigdemont, who is currently in Germany.

EU toes the line on Syria air strikes

EU foreign ministers to back Western air strikes on Syria, the same way they backed the UK over Russia's chemical attack on an ex-spy in Britain.

Analysis

Is Germany more hawkish on Russia?

Germany's socialist foreign minister just said the EU should "step up pressure" on Russia. Merkel aired "political" doubts on a Russian pipeline.

Agenda

Macron and Syria top EU agenda This WEEK

French president to deliver speech on EU democratic model after populist victories in Hungary and Italy and amid an escalation of the Syria crisis.

