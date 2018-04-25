By EUOBSERVER

A study by Brussels-based think tank Farm Europe presented on Wednesday said that in all post-Brexit scenarios it investigated, European farmers would end up with fewer agriculture subsidies. "Brexit is bad news, for farmers' incomes it is very bad news," said Farm Europe's Joao Pacheco. The decrease is not distributed evenly, with farmers in Slovakia losing 49% of direct payments in a worst-case scenario in which others suffered 2% loss.