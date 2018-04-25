Ticker
Commission wants more public data made available for reuse
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission on Wednesday proposed changing the EU's directive on the reuse of public sector information, expanding the sectors in which reuse of data should be made easier, to include data generated by utilities, transport and publicly-funded research. "If it is made more available for reuse, that will help our data economy and bring more growth and jobs," said commission vice-president for digital single market Andrus Ansip.