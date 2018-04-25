Wednesday

25th Apr 2018

Ticker

Commission wants more public data made available for reuse

By

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed changing the EU's directive on the reuse of public sector information, expanding the sectors in which reuse of data should be made easier, to include data generated by utilities, transport and publicly-funded research. "If it is made more available for reuse, that will help our data economy and bring more growth and jobs," said commission vice-president for digital single market Andrus Ansip.

Feature

Spain makes bid for EU naval HQ

Spanish special forces seized a boat from African 'pirates' as diplomats watched on Monday, in a drill marking Spain's bid to grab a top EU military mission from the UK.

News in Brief

  1. Commission wants more public data made available for reuse
  2. Study: Brexit will hit all European farmers
  3. European media face rise in 'verbal violence' from politicians
  4. Greenland PM to keep power despite poll slump
  5. Commissioner optimistic on FYROM name solution
  6. Italian court keeps NGO migrant rescue boat docked
  7. German Jews warned not to wear skullcap in public
  8. Erdogan plans June election rally in Europe

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers12 Recommendations for Nordic Leadership on Climate and Environment
  2. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOxford Professor Calls for an End to the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  3. ACCAPeople Who Speak-Up Should Feel Safe to Do So
  4. Mission of China to the EUProgress on China-EU Cooperation
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersWorld's Energy Ministers to Meet in Oresund in May to Discuss Green Energy
  6. ILGA EuropeParabéns! Portugal Votes to Respect the Rights of Trans and Intersex People
  7. Mission of China to the EUJobs, Energy, Steel: Government Work Report Sets China's Targets
  8. Martens CentreJoin Us at NET@WORK2018 Featuring Debates on Migration, Foreign Policy, Populism & Disinformation
  9. European Jewish CongressKantor Center Annual Report on Antisemitism Worldwide - The Year the Mask Came Off
  10. UNICEFCalls for the Protection of Children in the Gaza Strip
  11. Mission of China to the EUForeign Minister Wang Yi Highlights Importance of China-EU Relations
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersImmigration and Integration in the Nordic Region - Getting the Facts Straight

Latest News

  1. EU should not play 'games' with military HQs, says ex-forces chief
  2. EU had a plan for Jordan - now it's time to make it work
  3. Time for EU to take charge of global health research agenda
  4. EU in race to set global Artificial Intelligence ethics standards
  5. Juncker delays air quality action due to busy agenda
  6. Spain makes bid for EU naval HQ
  7. How Russian propaganda depicts Europe - should we worry?
  8. MEPs tell Chinese ambassador of concerns on trade