By EUOBSERVER

Mark Lowcock, United Nations under-secretary general for humanitarian relief, told reporters in Brussels he expects $4.4bn (c.€3.6bn) in pledges to help ease the crisis in Syria. "I expect that by the end of the day we will have heard pledges for 2018 of $4.4bn," he said. Lowcock was speaking following a meeting of some 85 delegations around the world at Wednesday's Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region conference.