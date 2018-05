By EUOBSERVER

MPs from the House of Common's digital, culture, media, and sport committee have threatened Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg with a summons if he continues to refuse to appear before a parliamentary inquiry into the Cambridge Analytica data breach. They said on Tuesday that if Zuckerberg doesn't "respond positively" to their request, they "will resolve to issue a formal summons for him to appear when he is next in the UK."