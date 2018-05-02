By EUOBSERVER

The EU economy grew by 0.4 percent during the first quarter of 2018 - compared with 0.7 percent in the previous quarter in the eurozone, and 0.8 percent in the EU28, Eurostat said Wednesday. Last week, European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi noted "some moderation" in growth, explaining there were "risks related to global factors, including the threat of increased protectionism." The European Commission will present its forecast on Thursday.