Wednesday

2nd May 2018

Ticker

EU growth slows in 2018 first quarter

By

The EU economy grew by 0.4 percent during the first quarter of 2018 - compared with 0.7 percent in the previous quarter in the eurozone, and 0.8 percent in the EU28, Eurostat said Wednesday. Last week, European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi noted "some moderation" in growth, explaining there were "risks related to global factors, including the threat of increased protectionism." The European Commission will present its forecast on Thursday.

Visual Data

Facebook's increasing PR job in Brussels

Starting in 2012, when it first entered the EU's transparency register, Facebook has been steadily intensifying its lobbying efforts within European institutions.

Stakeholder

Life is possible for patients with severe asthma

On World Asthma Day, European asthma patients are joining voices under the theme "Never too early, never too late" to ask for more research on the causes of asthma.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cooperation Needed on Green Exports and Funding
  2. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li Confirms China Will Continue to Open Up
  3. European Jewish CongressCalls on Brussels University to Revoke Decision to Honour Ken Loach
  4. Sustainable Energy Week 2018"Lead the Clean Energy Transition"- Register and Join Us in Brussels from 5 to 7 May
  5. EU Green Week 2018Green Cities for a Greener Future. Join the Debate in Brussels from 22 to 24 May
  6. Nordic Council of Ministers12 Recommendations for Nordic Leadership on Climate and Environment
  7. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOxford Professor Calls for an End to the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  8. ACCAPeople Who Speak-Up Should Feel Safe to Do So
  9. Mission of China to the EUProgress on China-EU Cooperation
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersWorld's Energy Ministers to Meet in Oresund in May to Discuss Green Energy
  11. ILGA EuropeParabéns! Portugal Votes to Respect the Rights of Trans and Intersex People
  12. Mission of China to the EUJobs, Energy, Steel: Government Work Report Sets China's Targets

Latest News

  1. Vultures circle over British PM in EU talks
  2. Facebook's increasing PR job in Brussels
  3. Norwegian polluters want state-led CO2 storage
  4. Irish border mess still blocking Brexit deal, EU says
  5. Life is possible for patients with severe asthma
  6. Dust storms can make Cyprus unbearable for asthmatics
  7. Eastern states feel 'ridiculed' by EU budget plan
  8. Paying a high cost: EU's role in Spain's painful health cuts