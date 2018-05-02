By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday an EU budget of €1.135bn in commitments for the 2021-2027 period. This amounts to 1.11 percent of the EU27's gross national income (GNI). It also - significantly - includes a mechanism to "suspend, reduce or restrict access to EU funding" in case of breaches of the rule of law, which European Commission president Jean-Claude said is an "indispensable pre-requisite for sound financial management."