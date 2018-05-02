Ticker
Hogan: UK farmers will be 'jealous' of post-Brexit CAP
By EUOBSERVER
"The UK farmers will look at this very jealously and see what they are missing post-2020," EU agriculture commissioner Phil Hogan said on Wednesday about the new common agriculture policy (CAP). The European Commission proposed that the CAP budget will be reduced by 5%, but Hogan told owners of small and medium-sized farms that their national governments will have options to fill the gap by redistributing funds from large farms.