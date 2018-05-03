Thursday

3rd May 2018

Ticker

Turkish opposition unites to fight Erdogan in election

By

Turkey's four major opposition parties announced on Wednesday that they will form an alliance in the elections on 24 June to oust president Tayyip Erdogan's ruling alliance. The coalition, dubbed the Democracy Alliance by press, consists of the CHP, the Islamist Saadet Party, the right-wing Democratic Party and the center-right Iyi Party. Five Kurdish political factions announced their own alliance in a bid to secure Kurdish influence.

Opinion

Europe's budget stasis

The EU's budgetary muddling through might not be enough when the next crisis hits.

Analysis

Hogan's carrot: reform to soften CAP cuts

The European Commission is dangling the prospect to farmers of being able to dodge financial cuts in the upcoming EU budget – but only if national governments agree to a mandatory redistribution of subsidies.

Juncker seeks budget whip on unruly states

EU officials want discretionary powers to suspend funds from states that violate treaty values, in a bold power grab amid likely clashes with Hungary and Poland.

Commission launches seven-year budget 'bargaining'

While the European Commission's post-Brexit EU budget proposal for 2021-2027 calls for a less-than-expected increase in spending, prime ministers of net payer countries have already called the starting proposal "unacceptable".

News in Brief

  1. MEPs repeat demand to see VW fraud report
  2. EU economy forecast to grow by 2.3% this year
  3. Juncker to Belgium: give citizenship to UK eurocrats
  4. EU releases 'trilogue' documents - after 177 days
  5. Spain won't forgive ETA despite group's dissolution
  6. Turkish opposition unites to fight Erdogan in election
  7. Merkel criticised by own defence minister over budget
  8. Ten percent more journalists in EU, reports Eurostat

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressEU Leaders to Cease Contact with Mahmoud Abbas Until He Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual Report celebrates organization’s tenth anniversary
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cooperation Needed on Green Exports and Funding
  4. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li Confirms China Will Continue to Open Up
  5. European Jewish CongressCalls on Brussels University to Revoke Decision to Honour Ken Loach
  6. Sustainable Energy Week 2018"Lead the Clean Energy Transition"- Register and Join Us in Brussels from 5 to 7 May
  7. EU Green Week 2018Green Cities for a Greener Future. Join the Debate in Brussels from 22 to 24 May
  8. Nordic Council of Ministers12 Recommendations for Nordic Leadership on Climate and Environment
  9. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOxford Professor Calls for an End to the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  10. ACCAPeople Who Speak-Up Should Feel Safe to Do So
  11. Mission of China to the EUProgress on China-EU Cooperation
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersWorld's Energy Ministers to Meet in Oresund in May to Discuss Green Energy