By EUOBSERVER

Turkey's four major opposition parties announced on Wednesday that they will form an alliance in the elections on 24 June to oust president Tayyip Erdogan's ruling alliance. The coalition, dubbed the Democracy Alliance by press, consists of the CHP, the Islamist Saadet Party, the right-wing Democratic Party and the center-right Iyi Party. Five Kurdish political factions announced their own alliance in a bid to secure Kurdish influence.