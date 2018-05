By EUOBSERVER

Five countries produce 80 percent of nuclear energy in the EU, according to statistics from Eurostat published on Friday. France was by far the largest producer of nuclear power, with a 48 percent share of the EU total in 2016, followed by Germany (10 percent), the United Kingdom (8.5 percent), Sweden (7.5 percent) and Spain (7 percent). There were no nuclear facilities in 14 EU member states.