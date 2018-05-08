By EUOBSERVER

Germany's former chancellor, Gerhard Schroeder, was seated in the front row and the second person to shake hands with Vladimir Putin, following his inauguration for a fourth term as Russia's president on Monday. German Green party co-head Annalena Baerbock criticised Schroeder "as a claqueur" but Free Democrat leader, Christian Lindner, was more positive saying "it is time for Germany and Europe to develop new dialogue strategies".