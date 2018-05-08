Ticker
Schroeder greeted as Russia's third most important man
By EUOBSERVER
Germany's former chancellor, Gerhard Schroeder, was seated in the front row and the second person to shake hands with Vladimir Putin, following his inauguration for a fourth term as Russia's president on Monday. German Green party co-head Annalena Baerbock criticised Schroeder "as a claqueur" but Free Democrat leader, Christian Lindner, was more positive saying "it is time for Germany and Europe to develop new dialogue strategies".