By EUOBSERVER

Maltese authorities are ignoring calls by their Italian counterparts to tackle Libyan oil smuggling inside Maltese contiguous waters, reported The Guardian. Ship-to-ship transfers of the stolen oil is taking place some 19km from Malta. The stolen goods is said to be fuelling further instability inside Libya. Italian authorities have spotted 12 acts of ship-to-ship smuggling in Maltese waters over the past six months.