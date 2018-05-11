By EUOBSERVER

Leaders of Italy's two eurosceptic parties, the 5-Star Movement and the League, announced on Thursday progress in talks on forming a new Italian government, following months of political stalemate. The breakthrough came after Italy's president Sergio Mattarella indicated that he would form a "neutral government" and then Forza Italia's leader Berlusconi declared he would not veto any decision by the League to form a government with the 5-Star Movement.