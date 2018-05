By EUOBSERVER

In a video broadcasted from his self-imposed exile in Berlin former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont on Thursday nominated political newcomer Quim Torra to be a candidate for the presidency of the Spanish region. Torra is an MP from Puigdemont's pro-independence party but unlike Puigdemont and other leaders he does not face criminal charges of rebellion and sedition for his role in last October's independence referendum.