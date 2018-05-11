Ticker
Israel has right to defend itself, reaffirms EU
By EUOBSERVER
"Israel has the right to defend itself", a statement from EU foreign chief Federica Mogherini's office declared on Thursday evening, calling Iranian attacks against Israeli army posts from inside Syria, to which Israel responded by striking against Iranian targets in Syria, "extremely worrying." "We call on all regional actors to show restraint and avoid any escalation, which could further undermine regional stability", the statement said.