15th May 2018

Brussels Airlines pilots go on two-days strike

Over 60,000 passengers on some 557 flights in and out of Brussels will be affected when Lufthansa subsidiary Brussels Airlines' pilots go on strike on 14 and 16 May. The pilots are demanding higher pay and clarity from Lufthansa about the airline's future. Lufthansa took full control of Brussels Airlines in 2016 and installed a new top management in February, with view to closer integration with Lufthansa's Eurowings low-fare division.

Poland, Hungary push back at EU budget 'conditionality'

EU affairs ministers held their first discussion on the Commission's long-term post-Brexit budget plans - with cohesion and agriculture cuts, phasing put rebates, and the overall size emerging as major divisions.

Erdogan and the Queen

Images of Erdogan being greeted by the Queen will be beamed to Turkish households, a sure boost for Erdogan's bid to make his way back to his own presidential palace in Ankara after next month's elections.

