By EUOBSERVER

EU Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly has asked the European Commission to answer seven questions about its handling of Martin Selmayr's appointment as secretary general before 15 June. In a letter to commission president Jean-Claude Juncker published on Monday, she also asked the commission to hand over "all documents" and "all legal advice" related to Selmayr's promotion, which the EU Parliament said "could be viewed as a coup-like action".