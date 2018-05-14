Monday

EU Ombudsman opens case on Selmayr promotion

By

EU Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly has asked the European Commission to answer seven questions about its handling of Martin Selmayr's appointment as secretary general before 15 June. In a letter to commission president Jean-Claude Juncker published on Monday, she also asked the commission to hand over "all documents" and "all legal advice" related to Selmayr's promotion, which the EU Parliament said "could be viewed as a coup-like action".

Opinion

Erdogan and the Queen

Images of Erdogan being greeted by the Queen will be beamed to Turkish households, a sure boost for Erdogan's bid to make his way back to his own presidential palace in Ankara after next month's elections.

Macron and Orban defend opposing EU visions

Two models - of deeper integration and liberal values, versus a Europe of strong and illiberal nations - will define voters' choices in the EU elections in 2019.

Opinion

Europe's solution to migration is to outsource it to Africa

Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker says the EU has almost solved the migration issue - but a large part of this 'solution' has been a deliberate strategy to push the problems out of sight, outsourcing stopping migration to African states.

