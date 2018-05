By EUOBSERVER

The average age for young people in Europe to move out of their parents home is 26 years, according to Eurostat, but with 10 years difference between north and south. Young people leave home earliest in the Nordic countries – Sweden (21.0 years), Denmark (21.1 years) and Finland (21.9 years) - while waiting until their 30s in Malta (32.2 years), Croatia (31.9 years), Slovakia (30.8 years), Italy (30.1 years).