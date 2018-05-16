By EUOBSERVER

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Monday urged "utmost restraint" to avoid further loss of life, in the wake of clashes along the Gaza border leaving at least 41 Palestinians dead and over 1,700 others injured. "Israel must respect the right to peaceful protest and the principle of proportionality in the use of force," she said. Protests broke out as the American embassy officially moved into contested Jerusalem.