By EUOBSERVER

US billionaire George Soros' pro-democracy Open Society Foundation (OSF) has decided to move its Budapest-based international operations to Berlin, the foundation said on Tuesday. The moves comes as PM Viktor Orban's government prepares to impose further restrictions on NGOs with its 'Stop Soros' legislation. "It has become impossible to protect the security of our operations and our staff in Hungary from arbitrary government interference," Patrick Gaspard, OSF president, said.