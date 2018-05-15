Tuesday

15th May 2018

LuxLeaks whistleblower legal saga ends with no sentence

Antoine Deltour, the former PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) employee who leaked documents on Luxembourg's tax rulings - 'LuxLeaks' - will never be sentenced. The Luxembourg court of appeal on Tuesday recorded a breach of law but decided to withhold any sentence, after another court in January had recognised his statute as whistleblower and overturned a previous verdict. Deltour will only have to pay a symbolic €1 to PwC for the procedure.

Mediterranean towns ready for EU-sponsored free wifi

The European Union's fund for free wireless internet connection hotspots is most popular in Belgium, Croatia, Italy, Malta, Slovenia and Romania. Check if your municipality pre-registered.

Resetting the gender balance through football

Many sports, like football, have been so heavily male-dominated at every level that women and girls have battled against poor odds to be treated as equals in the game. FIFA aims to change that.

  1. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and reconciliation is a process that takes decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  2. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up
  3. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOld White Men are Destroying Macedonia by Romanticizing Greece
  4. Counter BalanceControversial EIB-Backed Project Under Fire at European Parliament
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersIncome Inequality Increasing in Nordic Countries
  6. European Jewish CongressEU Leaders to Cease Contact with Mahmoud Abbas Until He Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual Report celebrates organization’s tenth anniversary
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cooperation Needed on Green Exports and Funding
  9. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li Confirms China Will Continue to Open Up
  10. European Jewish CongressCalls on Brussels University to Revoke Decision to Honour Ken Loach
  11. Sustainable Energy Week 2018"Lead the Clean Energy Transition"- Register and Join Us in Brussels from 5 to 7 May
  12. EU Green Week 2018Green Cities for a Greener Future. Join the Debate in Brussels from 22 to 24 May

