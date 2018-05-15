By EUOBSERVER

Antoine Deltour, the former PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) employee who leaked documents on Luxembourg's tax rulings - 'LuxLeaks' - will never be sentenced. The Luxembourg court of appeal on Tuesday recorded a breach of law but decided to withhold any sentence, after another court in January had recognised his statute as whistleblower and overturned a previous verdict. Deltour will only have to pay a symbolic €1 to PwC for the procedure.