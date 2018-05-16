By EUOBSERVER

In a ruling that could further strain transatlantic trade relations, the WTO on Tuesday concluded EU had maintained illegal support to European aircraft giant Airbus. US trade representative Robert Lighthizer threatened countermeasures on EU products, while Airbus' CEO Tom Enders said it was "only half the story – the other half coming out later this year will rule strongly on Boeing's subsidies and we'll see then where the balance lies".