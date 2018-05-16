Ticker
UN: Cold War is back, and it demands EU unity
By EUOBSERVER
United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Wednesday told reporters in Brussels that the Cold War has returned - but without the control and dialogue between nations to prevent events spiralling out of control. Speaking alongside European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, Guterres demanded a more united European Union and one that needs to be "more and more effective, more and more present" on the global stage to counter such threats.