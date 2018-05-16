Wednesday

16th May 2018

UN: Cold War is back, and it demands EU unity

By

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Wednesday told reporters in Brussels that the Cold War has returned - but without the control and dialogue between nations to prevent events spiralling out of control. Speaking alongside European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, Guterres demanded a more united European Union and one that needs to be "more and more effective, more and more present" on the global stage to counter such threats.

Devil in detail in Macedonia name talks

Unlocking Macedonia talks could be this year's big breakthrough in EU enlargement, but the devil's in the detail of Macedonia's constitution, as Macedonian prime minister Zoran Zaev and Greek PM Alexis Tsipras meet in Sofia.

Gay rights under threat in divided Europe

From same-sex marriage in Malta to horrors in Azerbaijan - survey shows huge disparities on gay rights in Europe, amid "stagnating" progress and populist threats.

Analysis

EU has no 'magic bullet' against US Iran sanctions

EU leaders in Sofia will discuss how they can protect the bloc's economic interests against US threats to sanction companies doing business in Iran. But their options are limited.

Interview

Car industry 'only listens to targets', warns lead MEP

'You can't reduce your CO2 emissions if you don't have targets in place,' says MEP Miriam Dalli. She will tell the European Parliament on Wednesday cars should be 50 percent cleaner by 2030, whilst the Commission proposed 30 percent.

