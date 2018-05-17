Thursday

17th May 2018

Ticker

Erdogan: UN has 'collapsed' in the face of Gaza violence

By

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the UN has "collapsed" and described the international body as "finished" because of its lack of response to Israel's use of force against demonstrators in Gaza, where over 60 Palestinians were killed and thousands wounded during protests earlier this week. Irish premier Leo Varadkar blamed the US decision to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem for the violence.

Sofia summit: EU leaders search for a Trump strategy

"With friends like that, who needs enemies?" European Council Donald Tusk asked on Wednesday, as EU leaders were trying to come up with a reply to the US president's questioning of the transatlantic relationship.

Opinion

Europe's last wild rivers under threat at Balkans summit

The EU is prioritising motorways and gas pipelines across the potential accession Western Balkan countries, plus hydropower energy projects which threaten one of the world's freshwater biodiversity hotspots.

Devil in detail in Macedonia name talks

Unlocking Macedonia talks could be this year's big breakthrough in EU enlargement, but the devil's in the detail of Macedonia's constitution, as Macedonian prime minister Zoran Zaev and Greek PM Alexis Tsipras meet in Sofia.

Gay rights under threat in divided Europe

From same-sex marriage in Malta to horrors in Azerbaijan - survey shows huge disparities on gay rights in Europe, amid "stagnating" progress and populist threats.

