By EUOBSERVER

A majority of 58 percent of voters in Ireland supports repealing the Eighth Amendment and allowing for abortions, a fresh poll from Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI has found ahead of the abortion referendum on 25 May. The pro-abortion camp is however shrinking, and is now three points lower compared to opinion polls in April, while the anti-abortion side increased four points in the past month to 42 percent support.