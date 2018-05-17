Ticker
EU to start process to counter US Iran sanctions
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission will begin the process on Friday of applying a 'blocking statute' against potential US extraterritorial sanctions on EU companies that operate in Iran, commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said Thursday at an EU summit in Sofia. The 1996 regulation allows companies to ignore penalties issued by certain non-EU jurisdictions. Juncker also said the European Investment Bank will "facilitate investment between Europe and Iran".