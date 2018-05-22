By EUOBSERVER

A group of 154 German economists warn in a joint article The euro should not lead into the liability union in Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that plans to transform the European Stability Mechanism to a permanent European Monetary Fund to weather economic shocks "pose great risks for European citizens". The proposals of French president Macron and EU Commission president Juncker would also deprive the German Bundestag of control, they said.