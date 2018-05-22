Ticker
EU to start trade talks with Australia and New Zealand
By EUOBSERVER
EU trade ministers on Tuesday approved the negotiating directives for free trade agreements with Australia and New Zealand. EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom will travel to the two countries in the coming weeks to start formal talks. "These agreements will be negotiated in the greatest transparency," European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker promised, asking member states to "uphold this high level of transparency."