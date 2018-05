By EUOBSERVER

The general prosecutor of the German state of Schleswig-Holstein demanded on Tuesday that former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont is sent back to Spain, under rebellion charges, over Catalonia's declaration of independence last year. Puigdemont was arrested in the region on 25 March after crossing the Danish border by car. In April, the state's court had ruled that he could not be extradited on these grounds.