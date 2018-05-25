By EUOBSERVER

Two Russian internet provocateurs, Alexei Stolyarov and Vladimir Kuznetsov, managed to trick UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson into believing he was on the phone with Armenian leader Nikol Pashinyan in a talk that lasted over 18 minutes. The duo posted the audio recording of the call online. "This shouldn't have happened," said a spokeswoman for British prime minister Theresa May, announcing an investigation to determine the circumstances.