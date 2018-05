By EUOBSERVER

The 81-year-old Paolo Savona appeared on Thursday as the leading candidate to become Italy's new finance and economy minister, despite describing Italy's entry in the eurozone a "historic error". Leader of the far-right League, Matteo Salvini, said he had "no doubts" that Savona, a former banker and industry minister was the right man for the job. Savona believes Italy is being 'colonised' by Germany.